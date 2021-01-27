Looking pretty certain now that we’re going to be getting WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan against former WBC champ Bermaine Stiverne on Friday night. It also appears that WBA champ Beibut Shumanov is out, so an opponent is needed for WBA #8 cruiser Raphael Murphy.

Title ramifications are uncertain. Promoter Don King is pushing for Bryan-Stiverne to be for the full WBA title currently held by Manuel Charr. This would necessitate Charr being stripped or made ‘champion in recess.’ Stiverne, however, has lost three of his last four, so WBA approval isn’t a certainty.

Not clear whether Murphy’s fight will be for a title.

You can order the PPV stream at donking.com.