Looking pretty certain now that we’re going to be getting WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan against former WBC champ Bermaine Stiverne on Friday night. It also appears that WBA champ Beibut Shumanov is out, so an opponent is needed for WBA #8 cruiser Raphael Murphy.
Title ramifications are uncertain. Promoter Don King is pushing for Bryan-Stiverne to be for the full WBA title currently held by Manuel Charr. This would necessitate Charr being stripped or made ‘champion in recess.’ Stiverne, however, has lost three of his last four, so WBA approval isn’t a certainty.
Not clear whether Murphy’s fight will be for a title.
You can order the PPV stream at donking.com.
If this doesn’t convince you that sanctioning bodies need to disappear like the malignancies they are, nothing will.
That would be the only thing that could make boxing a mainstream sport again. Now it has the significance of pro wrestling to the average sports fan.
I’m going to assume that, if he doesn’t make this fight, Charr never fights anyone again.
Charr-Bryan Update 3
Now it’s official that WBA interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan will now face Fres Oquendo on Friday night and if for some bizarre Oquendo wont show, Shannon Briggs will be ready just in case he has to step in for Fres Oquendo.
smh
Don’t give them any ideas
I was wondering how much money boxers will get from this ill fated card. Lucky if they get enough to buy a combo in McDonald’s I guess
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha….just auction the titles on eBay, that would be less crooked than this.
Raphael Murphy has only defeated two fighters with a winning record. The last time that happened was in 2014. Yeah, I can see how this guy is number 8 in the world rankings and worthy of a title shot…..
Don King without question was the world’s greatest promoter in the ‘80s and several of his cards were stacked with 4 or 5 quality fights each. He’s no longer relevant in 2021. Why is the WBA affording him any leverage at all?