New Florida Commission members appointed Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Anup Patel, Tina Pike, Tobias Roche and Jeremy Wehby to the Florida State Boxing Commission. The Florida State Boxing Commission licenses and regulates all professional boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts in Florida and has exclusive jurisdiction over every boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts match held within the state which involves a professional. Plant a 50:1 favorite over Truax

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

