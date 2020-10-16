

WBA Fedecentro jr. welterweight champion Emanuel “Pinky” Colón (17-1-1, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico takes on WBA Fedecentro welterweight champion Antonio “Toño” Morán (25-4-1, 18 KOs) of Mexico on Boxeo Telemundo. The site will be the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the quarantine fight zone with no fans.

Colón made an impressive Telemundo debut 12 months ago, stopping Richard Zamora in the first round. He will now step up in class for his toughest opponent to date in Morán. Colón has won all but one of his fights by knockout but will be ready to show he is a complete fighter, if necessary.

How was your preparation for this fight?

It was initially tough with the current pandemic. I am thankful that I received some help from Jay and Chris who supplied training equipment and I had a complete training camp.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know that he has a lot of experience. He has fought very good competition in fighters like Devon Haney, Jose Pedraza, and Jomar Alamo.

What kind of fight are you expecting from him?

I am expecting a very tough fight from him but one where I will gain valuable experience.

Does it make the fight more special that is a classic matchup between a Puerto Rican and Mexican fighter?

This makes this fight very exciting for me knowing our fight can be added to a large list of historic fights. There have been so many classic fights in the history of this boxing rivalry.

Do you believe your power will be the difference in this fight?

I am sure my power will be dominant and be a difference in this fight. Morán is coming up in weight from 135 to 140 which is my natural weight.

What would a win over Morán do for your career?

It would be a very significant win for my career. It would also give me an opportunity for a good world ranking.

You are known for your fights ending inside the distance. What strategy do you have in place should the fight go the distance?

I will be ready to go the distance if necessary. I am a complete fighter and can win a distance fight just as I can a fight inside the distance.

What are your thoughts of the 140 division?

The current world champions Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor are both tall and very strong.

The division overall is very competitive.

What are your long term goals?

I want the big fights so that I can secure the future for myself and my family.

* * *

Champion vs Champion: “Pinky” Colón vs. “Toño” Morán will be televised LIVE at 12AM through Telemundo. Check your local listings.