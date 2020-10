Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, Fla. Antonio “Tono” Moran 139 vs. Emanuel “Pinky” Colon 140

(WBA Fedecentro jr. welterweight title) Rafael “Rafa” Simonyan 182 vs. Eric Abraham 187

Xander Zayas 147 Vs. Anthony Curtiss 145 (

Jaycob Gomez 130 Vs. John Gray 132

Aaron Aponte 141 Vs. Jonathan Conde 140 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, FL (no audience)

Promoter: Tuto Zabala, Jr./All Star Boxing, Inc.

TV: Telemundo Network Live 12 AM Loma-Lopez COVID update

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.