The clash between middleweights Quincy LaVallais (9-0-1, 5 KOs) and Quatavious Cash (12-2, 7 KOs) on the Loma-Lopez undercard has been canceled after LaVallais tested positive for COVID-19. LaVallais was originally slated to face Clay Collard but that bout was scrapped when Collard tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Everyone else on the card passed the COVID-19 test, including Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez.