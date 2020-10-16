By Joe Koizumi

The liaison conference of the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) and the JPBA (Japan Professional Boxing Association, the union of all JBC-licensed club owners) disclosed on Thursday that a ring girl got drunk, felt sick, and was treated in the latest show at the Korakuen Hall. It is advisable to inspect ring girls with an alcohol detector before they climb up to the ring. Funny.

The conference also reported that some cornerman took off a mask (against the JBC’s instructions) to shout and give an encouragement/advice to his boxer during the bout. Also, five people of the same unidentified gym tested positive for COVID-19 infection after the show on Tuesday. Let’s take care.