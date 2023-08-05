Pierce KOS Plania en Atlanta Elijah Pierce (18-2, 15 KOs) clasificado de peso súper gallo WBC # 14, WBO # 15 noqueó brutalmente a Mike Plania # 14 de la FIB (28-3, 15 KOs) en el tercer round el viernes por la noche en el Overtime Elite Arena en Atlanta, Georgia . Una zurda adelantada golpeó a Plania en la barbilla y lo puso de espaldas sin poder continuar. El tiempo fue: 53. Pierce ganó el título inaugural WBC OTX. Joshua-Whyte cancelado después de una prueba de drogas fallida de Whyte Resultados desde Ciudad de Panamá Like this: Like Loading...

