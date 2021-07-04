Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called ring legend and political rival Manny Pacquiao “a shit” and claimed that Pacman pulled out of his August 21 showdown with Errol Spence because he is “too old for that and failing in his boxing career.” Duterte also slammed Pacquiao for not remaining on the job instead of training. “I expect him to sit in Congress, do not go anywhere…do your job. You asked for it!”

_