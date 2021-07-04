“I’m number one in the WBA, so you know what time it is. I’m going to follow the plan and see what happens next.” said unbeaten WBA super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert after his unanimous decision victory over Tugststogt Nyambayar on Saturday night in Carson, Calif.

“We had a tremendous training camp. We sparred a lot with a bigger guy in Michel Rivera, so I had a lot of practice using my speed and jab in camp. The jab is always a key in this sport.”

“He carried power for a 126-pounder. Boxing is about hitting and not getting hit. I had to use my Muhammad Ali tactics and float like a butterfly and sting like a bee. This was a great fight and ‘Tug’ did a great job coming in off only a week and a half of training for me. I take off my hat to him and wish him nothing but the best in his career.”