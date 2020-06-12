Raging Babe’s Philly Special has been postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event, originally set for March 27 and then rescheduled for June 19, was to feature an all-Philly main event between lightweights Stevie Ortiz and Damon Allen.

The fighters on the card have agreed to fight as soon as a date becomes available.

Greg Sirb, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, is expected to issue guidance on Monday, and Raging Babe has dates on hold every month through the end of 2020.

“This is a tough time to be a promoter who depends on the live gate,” said Michelle Rosado, Founder and Promoter at Raging Babe. “Promotional companies that have television deals are able to put on shows with no fans. The middle-class promoters, those of us who need people in seats to make the events work financially, we’re out in the cold, temporarily.”