The WBC has successfully created an extension of the “José Sulaimán Boxers Fund “ by founding the “ WBC Covid-19 Relief Fund.” The WBC establishment of its Covid-19 Relief Fund is the result of its work with Nevada Community Foundation, which administers the WBC José Sulaimán Boxers Fund. The new Covid-19 Relief Fund is available to provide boxers (active and retired) and their families with much needed food and supplies during the world pandemic.

The WBC is working with food banks around the world to design food and supply boxes that can be delivered to boxers and their families. The WBC has already started delivery of food and supply packages in Mexico, United States, China and Thailand .

The WBC invites the boxing community around the world to direct any cases of boxers they know who might need the support from the WBC Covid-19 Fund by emailing contact@wbcboxing.com or Nevada Community Foundation at jane.ramos@nevadacf.org for eligibility requirements.