Pesaje de Shields-Marshall a puerta cerrada debido al "London Bridge" Debido al fallecimiento de Su Majestad la Reina Isabel II, los pesajes oficiales programados para el viernes para el evento Shields vs Marshall ahora se llevarán a cabo a puerta cerrada y no estarán abiertos a los medios de comunicación ni al público. Se hará un anuncio sobre el estado del evento del sábado, en The O2 en Londres, luego de consultar con los organismos gubernamentales y del sector deportivo relevantes y se hará lo antes posible.

