Perez, Wright victorious at The Boat

Manuel Perez overcame a second-round knockdown to defeat John Jackson by unanimous decision in the main event of Battle at the Boat 114 Friday at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Perez appeared as the overwhelming 99-92, 97-92, 96-93 winner on the scorecards in the 10-round welterweight bout to improve his record to 29-12-1 with 7 KOs. Jackson fell to 17-4-2 with the loss.

Walter Wright was victorious in his comeback fight, defeating Rafael Valencia by unanimous decision in a 6-round middleweight bout. Wright, who appeared on ESPN’s “The Contender Season 2,” was the 60-54 winner on all three judge’s scorecards to up his record to 15-4. It was the first fight in five years for Wright, a former U.S. Championship finalist as an amateur.