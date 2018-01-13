Naito wins vacant OPBF 140lb belt; Magali keeps OPBF 130lb title

By Joe Koizumi

In an OPBF title twinbill, Japan’s Rikki Naito (19-2, 7 KOs), 140, impressively acquired the vacant OPBF super-lightweight belt as he lopsidedly battered Filipino Jeffrey Arienza (16-7-1, 10 KOs), 140, and finally halted him at 1:14 of the ninth round on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Also, OPBF 130-pound champ, Filipino puncher Carlo “Ferocious” Magali (22-8-3, 11 KOs), 129.25, kept his regional belt when he hammered Japan’s Masatoshi Kotani (22-3, 15 KOs), 130, all the way en route to a fine stoppage at 0:50 of the tenth session in a scheduled twelve.

(More to come)