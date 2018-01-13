January 13, 2018

Peter Fury discusses split with Tyson Fury

Trainer Peter Fury has confirmed that his nephew and former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will not be training under him for his comeback. The partnership was very successful, with Tyson dethroning long-term heavyweight ruler Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. “He’s doing his own thing, so best of luck to him,” Peter Fury told the latest BoxNation Podcast. “I’m just going to concentrate with young fighters – my son, and one or two others I’ve got around me.” Last month, Tyson revealed he is training with Ben Davison, who is connected to WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders. To hear the podcast, click here.

Claressa Shields takes aim at Christina Hammer
