In the 9 round main event, Argentine super middleweight Ramon Matias Lovera (14-1-1, 12 KOs) suffered his first defeat to countryman Hernan David Perez (6-3, 2 KOs) at the Club Atletico, Social y Deportivo Camioneros-Complejo Guillon, Luis Guillon, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lovera was willing to take multiple shots to land one as he was unfazed by Perez’ power. The problem with that is Perez was piling up points on the scorecards. Perez would go on to outwork Lovera in route to a unanimous decision victory. All three judges had it respectively for Perez (87-84 twice and 86-85), who won the WBA light heavyweight Fedebol title.

The 10 round co-feature saw Abel Leandro Silva (6-6-3, 3 KOs) surprised Junior Leandro Zarate (14-3, 5 KOs) by split decision. Good back and forth action with Silva pulling it out in the end. The official scores were 96-93, 96-94 1/2 for Silva and 96-93 for Zarate.