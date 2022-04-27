Veteran boxing trainer Orlando Cuellar has been selected by 2-time world champion Jean Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) as his new chief second for his May 20th 12-round main event fight against undefeated Chinese light heavyweight Meng Fanlong (17-0, 10 KOs), the International Boxing Federation’s #1 contender.

The Miami-based Cuellar is best known for guiding the career of 2-time world light heavyweight champion Glen Johnson. Other world-class fighters he has trained include Antonio Tarver, Juan Carlos Gomez, Odlanier Solis, Eromosele Albert, and Yunieski Gonzalez.

Last year, Cuellar was inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Although we have not been training for long,” Cuellar commented, “Pascal and I both have a winning record and together we have chemistry, knowledge, and the experience necessary to know the hard work needed to get back on the mountain top. I have no doubt that we can not only get to the top of the mountain, but we can also take over the mountain top. Together we can do magic!”

Pascal and Cuellar are at training camp in Miami preparing for Fanlong vs. Pascal, which will be streamed live on ProBox TV from the company’s events center in Plant City, Florida.