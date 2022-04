Former world jr middleweight champion and fan favorite Alfredo “Perro” Angulo has been added to the June 11th boxing card at The Center Stage Theater in Atlanta. The 39-year-old Angulo is 26-8 with 21 knockouts. Opponent is TBA.

In a six-rounders, super middleweight Casey” K Champ” Dixon (2-0, 1 KO) will take on Josh Franks (4-0, 3 KOs) for the WBA Youth title and middleweight Quatavious Cash (14-3, 8 KOs) takes on Jayson Minda (14-7-1, 8 KOs).