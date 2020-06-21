June 20, 2020
Boxing Results

Parzeczewski, Laszczyk, Gorgon victorious

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Super middleweight Robert Parzeczewski (25-1, 16 KOs) took a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Sladan Janjanina (27-6, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at Hotel Arlamow in Arlamow, Poland. Multiple knockdowns. 80-67 across the board.

Unbeaten featherweight Kamil Laszczyk (28-0, 10 KOs) stopped Piotr Gudel (10-5-1, 1 KOs) in the fifth round.

Super middleweight Przemysław Gorgon (11-6-1, 5 KOs) scored a six round split decision over Patryk Szymański (20-4, 10 KOs). Gorgon dropped Szymański in round six to pull away 58-55, 58-55 on two cards. The other card 57-56 for Szymanski, who has fought numerous times in the U.S.

