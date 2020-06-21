No surprise here. WBO jr featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) dominated journeyman Uriel “Yuca” López (13-14-1, 6 KOs) getting a KO in round six of a non-title bout on Saturday night at the TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Navarrete cruised through the early rounds then opened up in round five, dropping Lopez with a body shot. Lopez survived the round but went down again after taking more punishment from the champ in the sixth. Time was 2:22.

Featherweight Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (13-3-1, 4 KOs) battered Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (25-3, 14 KOs) to a knee in round five to get a TKO.

Featherweight Sergio “Chirino” Sánchez (15-1, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over Gustavo Alan Piña (10-3, 6 KOs). Highlight reel knockout.