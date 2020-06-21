No surprise here. WBO jr featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) dominated journeyman Uriel “Yuca” López (13-14-1, 6 KOs) getting a KO in round six of a non-title bout on Saturday night at the TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City. Navarrete cruised through the early rounds then opened up in round five, dropping Lopez with a body shot. Lopez survived the round but went down again after taking more punishment from the champ in the sixth. Time was 2:22.
Featherweight Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (13-3-1, 4 KOs) battered Carlos “Chinito” Ornelas (25-3, 14 KOs) to a knee in round five to get a TKO.
Featherweight Sergio “Chirino” Sánchez (15-1, 9 KOs) scored a third round KO over Gustavo Alan Piña (10-3, 6 KOs). Highlight reel knockout.
A nothing card not much better than sparring sessions except the semi main was decent. That movie screen was horrible but the safety measures for the virus were first class surprisingly way better than Vegas