Parra-Juarez clash Friday on Telemundo

Little giants take center stage as the spring season continues for “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” this Friday. Former world title challenger Gilberto “El Yaqui” Parra (26-3, 21KO’s) takes on countryman and former world title challenger Saúl “Baby” Juárez (23-7-1, 12KO´s). The 10 round main event will take place this Friday at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. The Mexico compratiots will due battle for the vacant WBC light flyweight latino title. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala Jr.´s All Star Boxing Inc and Producciones Deportivas.

Parra has shared the ring with top notch competition including current world champion Donnie Nietes. He is also riding a 7 fight win streak which includes a victory over former world champion Mario“El dragon” Rodriguez. Juárez resume is impressive as well with victories over former world champions Oswaldo Novoa and Adrian Hernandez twice against each fighter. One factor in this matchup could be the ability of Parra of Ciuadad Obregon Sonora, Mexico to adapt to the high altitude of Mexico City for which the local native Juárez is well accustomed to. The fight itself has all the ingredients for a thrilling matchup as it will be the puncher Parra vs boxer Juárez.

Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.