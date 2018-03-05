Jacobs: I’ll take Sulecki’s ‘O’, then Charlo’s

Following a back-stage flare-up this past Saturday night at Barclays Center, former middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs was emphatic in his words to contender Jermall Charlo. Said Jacobs, “All my focus right now is on Maciej Sulecki and I know it’s going to be a tough fight. This is the third undefeated fighter I have faced in a row and after I’ve taken his 0, then if I don’t get the ‘GGG’ vs. Canelo winner, I’m happy to take Jermall Charlo’s 0 too…Charlo is fighting a guy that Sulecki has already knocked out. These guys talk the talk but as you saw on Saturday when things get real it’s another story. Charlo is already beaten and the bell hasn’t even rung yet.”