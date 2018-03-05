March 5, 2018

New opponent for Broner: Jessie Vargas

Four-division champion Adrien Broner will now battle former welterweight champ Jessie Vargas in the 12-round main event on SHOWTIME April 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Broner’s original opponent Omar Figueroa suffered a shoulder injury in training that forced him to withdraw.

Adrien Broner: “I’m feeling really good and I’m excited that this is an even bigger fight than Figueroa. I had to switch up some sparring partners but everything is going great in camp. We’re fighting at 144 pounds, so he’ll have a slight weight advantage, but it won’t matter. I’m going to be in great shape for this fight. Coach Kevin Cunningham is my head coach for this camp, but I did not fire Mike Stafford. I just added to my camp, because I needed the help. I know what I have to do at the end of the day to get back on top where I belong.”

Jessie Vargas: “This is a fight that should garner a lot of attention from boxing fans and they deserve a fight like this. We are two entertaining fighters who come in and give it their all. This is a fight that will have a lot of fireworks. I respect Broner and his skills, but he’s very beatable. The fight was presented to me and I didn’t think twice about taking it. We as fighters and entertainers have to give the fans what they want. We had a fantastic fight on Saturday in Brooklyn and we’ll have another one in April. I will have my hand raised and let everyone know I’m still a danger to anyone I face.”

Parra-Juarez clash Friday on Telemundo
Late Results from Clearwater, Fla
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.