After two straight losses, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker says he’s going to change his approach in the ring. “…it’s time to give everything and leave everything there. It’s time to flick the switch and be the best and most ruthless Joseph Parker there can be,” Parker told Stuff. He also stated that he plans to stick with trainer Kevin Barry and continue his career. “A lot of people are saying I should retire and finish boxing. I’m only 26, my goal is to finish at 30 so I still have a bit of time to get back to the top. That’s my goal, to be champion of the world again, to be unified champion!”