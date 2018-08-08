Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Kem Ljungquist talks about sparring with former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. “It was a great experience to share the ring with Tyson Fury,” said Ljungquist (4-0, 2 KOs). “He really impressed me. He is very good. He’s light on his legs with good movement and really hard to hit. A very awkward fighter. There is no doubt he is something special. He is even sparring without a head guard because he’s almost never hit, but I think I gave a good account of myself, and I made it back to Denmark in one piece!

“I think we have a similar style. We are both quite defensive but explosive at the same time. However, there is a lot I can learn from him when it comes to his speed and mobility.”

Outside the ring, Ljungquist says Fury is good company. “He is exactly as you would expect him to be. He says what he thinks. There is no filter.”

Ljungquist returns to the ring on August 25 at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark against David Vyletel (6-2, 3 KOs).