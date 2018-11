Photos: Emily Harney

Former world champion Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) won a back-and-forth fight by split decision Saturday night against fellow former champion Devon Alexander (27-4-1, 14 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes from NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

For new, never before seen photos of Berto-Alexander, plus Quillin-Love, Collazo-Perrella, Lipinets-Bone and Browne-Castillo, click here.