By Gabriel F. Cordero

Three-division world champion Jorge “Niño de Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) is currently training in Las Vegas with Venezuelan trainer Jorge Zerpa for a possible comeback fight between September and November. Last May, Linares lost the WBA lightweight title in a tough fight against Vasyl Lomachenko.

Zerpa previously trained Linares at the beginning of his career and has worked with world champions Edwin Valero, Johan Perez and Celestino Caballero among others. Linares will likely rise to 140 pounds unless a major fight comes his way at 135.