In a WBO jr bantamweight world title eliminator, Aston Palicte (25-2-1, 21 KOs) scored a second round KO over previously unbeaten Jose Martinez (20-1-2, 13 KOs) on Thursday night at Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California. Martinez down twice. Time 2:18. With the win, Palicte earned a rematch with countryman Donnie Nietes.