By Boxing Bob Newman

Ronald Ellis 167.4 vs. DeAndre Ware 166.8

(WBC Continental Americas, NABA US & USBO super middleweight titles)



Thomas Mattice 134.2 vs. Will Madera 134.6

Dominic Wade 173 vs. Martin Fidel Rios (Arriving late)

Roney Hines 231.2 vs. Sherman Artis 230.6

Lawrence King, Jr. 173.6 vs. Octavious Webb 174

Tracey McGruder 147.8 vs. Michael Lee 150.6

The scheduled televised opener between Abraham Nova and Oluwaseun Joshua Wahab was cancelled after Wahab was forced to withdraw from the bout due to immigration issues entering the U.S. from Ghana.

Venue: Main Street Armory

Promoter: GH3 Promotions (Vito Mielnicki), Greg Cohen Promotions

TV: Showtime 10 p.m. EST