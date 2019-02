By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO & IBF rated lightweight George ” Ferocious” Kambosos (16-0, 9 KOs) talks to Fightnews.com® about defeating Rey Perez on the Pacquiao-Broner undercard and sparring two hundred rounds with Pacman for the Horn, Mathysse and Broner fights. Kambosos predicts Pacquiao would defeat Thurman and Mikey Garcia could upset Errol Spence. He also says that his opportunity to challenge for the IBF or WBO lightweight crown could happen in 2019.

