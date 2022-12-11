Ring legend Manny Pacquiao returned in a six round boxing exhibition against YouTube martial artist DK Yoo on Saturday night at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea. Pacman dropped the much larger Yoo at the end of round four, then dropped him again in round six. Yoo was given about 30 seconds to recover and survived to the final bell. Pacman, who turns 44 next week, was announced as winner by unanimous decision.
Would’ve been great to see this exhibition in person in South Korea. I really like that country. Interesting too to see what condition Manny is in now.
How can you determine “what condition Manny is in now” when he’s fighting a dude who was already proven not to have any fighting abilities?