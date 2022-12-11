Ring legend Manny Pacquiao returned in a six round boxing exhibition against YouTube martial artist DK Yoo on Saturday night at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea. Pacman dropped the much larger Yoo at the end of round four, then dropped him again in round six. Yoo was given about 30 seconds to recover and survived to the final bell. Pacman, who turns 44 next week, was announced as winner by unanimous decision.

