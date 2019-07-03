WBA regular welterweight champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao opened a slight underdog to WBA welterweight super champion Keith “One Time” Thurman, but now he is a slight betting favorite.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) has two weeks of rigorous training at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club and six weeks total under his belt. He is at full throttle for his challenge against the undefeated Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs), which takes place in 17 days.

Daily morning runs of three to five miles with hundreds of fans trailing, followed by one thousand sit-ups and assorted drills, afternoons at the gym, filled with 10 rounds of sparring, 10-12 rounds of mitts with Freddie and Buboy Fernandez, endless rounds of heavy bag and speed bag work, are capped off with another 1,000 sit-ups.

“Manny is so unbelievably fast. He’s 40 years old and moving around the ring with the same speed he had when he was just a seven-division world champion,” said Roach. “Manny has Keith Thurman’s number. Thurman is slower than Heinz ketchup. Manny is going to beat him 57 ways on July 20. The fans know it, and the sports books know it. Manny has gone from underdog to a betting favorite. Manny is money for this fight. It’s going to be champagne and Lobster Thurmandor for us!”