This Tuesday was the 98th anniversary of the heavyweight title fight between Jack Dempsey and George Carpentier, which represented the first sanctioning of a world title in history. The bout was sanctioned by the National Boxing Association (NBA), which later became the World Boxing Association (WBA). Back on July 2, 1921, Dempsey scored a knockout in the fourth round and earned the right to claim the first sanctioned belt. The WBA takes great pride that Jack Dempsey is at the head of the list of great fighters who have worn the black and gold belt through the years.