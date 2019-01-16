Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner arrived at MGM Grand in Las Vegas to a throng of excited fans for this Saturday’s WBA welterweight world championship. Here’s what the fighters had to say on Tuesday.

Manny Pacquiao: “I’m getting very excited for Saturday night, and I’m ready for Broner. Forty is just a number to me. My sparring partners are in their mid-20s…every day in training camp I have been strong, fresh and fast. I am not ready to retire; I am ready for my next fight.”



Adrien Broner: “I’m so focused that I don’t feel any of this hype surrounding the fight. This just starts another chapter in my book. I’m still writing my story and it’s going to have a happy ending.”

