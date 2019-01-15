By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn has challenged former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook. Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan told Sky Sports, “I’ve got a text into Eddie Hearn at the moment. My matchmaker has an email and a phone call into Eddie. We love this fight, to have Jeff Horn fight Kell Brook. We would definitely go to England. The boxing market up there is on fire and Kell Brook in Sheffield, which is where he comes from, you’re definitely going to be filling a stadium wherever he fights.”