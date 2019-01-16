Rising heavyweight Daniel Dubois will have his tenth professional fight on March 8 when promoter Frank Warren returns boxing to the historic surroundings of the Royal Albert Hall in London. Dubois (9-0, 8 KOs) faces his toughest test to date in the shape of Romanian giant Razvan Cojanu (16-5, 9 KOs), who was scheduled to fight Dubois previously before Dubois succumbed to illness.

The iconic venue has previously staged some of the best fights in British boxing history. Only one professional boxing show has been staged at the Albert Hall in the last nearly 20 years, the occasion being when Billy Joe Saunders fought Tony Hill for the vacant Commonwealth title in April 2012.

The famous concert hall that was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 and first staged a boxing competition in 1918.

“The chance to fight at the Royal Albert Hall is a huge thrill for me and I really hope it is the first of many opportunities to perform there,” said the 21-year-old. “I am fully aware that many of the British heavyweight greats of the past fought at this historic venue and it will be an honor to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Henry Cooper, Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis.

“I know the Albert Hall was the favorite place to watch boxing for many older fans so it is brilliant that a new generation will now get the chance to sample the experience too.”

Also double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams will challenge for a first world title against WBO world flyweight champion Arely Mucino and Liam Williams will also make the first defense of his newly won British Middleweight title against Brentwood bruiser and former English Champion, Joe Mullender.