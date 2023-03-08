After an injury forced Callum Smith out of his light heavyweight clash with Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday, Los Angeles’ Diego Pacheco’s WBO International super middleweight title showdown with Jack Cullen and Robbie Davies Jr’s super lightweight fight with Darragh Foley are now co-headlining. DAZN will stream.

The unbeaten Pacheco (17-0, 14 KOs) looks to impress in his first appearance in the UK, stepping up against “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Cullen (21-3-1, 9 KOs) in what promises to be an all-action affair.

“Jack Cullen I feel is a good opponent, finally someone that the fans know I guess,” said Pacheco. “If I beat him then it’s going to be like, ‘he beat this guy’, and I hope people are going to start believing in me a little bit more.

“After I get this win, I do feel that people will start recognising me more as a contender than a prospect. He’s tall and he has a lot of heart, but I’m a way better fighter than him. I see myself stopping him. He won’t be able to take my power. Once I see the opening, I’ll take it.”

* * *

Davies Jr (23-3, 15 KOs) was set to square off with world-rated Liam Paro, but will now face late stand-in Foley (21-4-1, 9 KOs) over ten rounds

Also, unbeaten heavyweight Johnny Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) faces Alfonso Damiani (6-2, 2 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder.