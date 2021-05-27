WBC bantamweight world champion Nordine Oubaali is ready to defend against Nonito Donaire on Showtime this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“My strength is being able to adapt to any style,” stated Oubaali, a two-time Olympian. “I will feel the fight out. For me, boxing is like chess. Every time he makes a move, I have to counter it. I will respond to however Nonito comes forward and make the fight go the way I want it to.

“I’m the best bantamweight in the world. I’m going to give a great fight on Saturday so that everyone knows. I want all the bantamweights to know that I’m ready for them. I want to fight the best. I’m ready for the winner of John Riel Casimero vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux or Naoya Inoue. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. I know that I’m the best. Now I need to win and show the world.”