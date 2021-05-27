38-year-old former four-division world champion Nonito Donaire will attempt to make bantamweight history when he challenges WBC champion Nordine Oubaali on Showtime this Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. If Donaire is successful, he would bypass countryman Gerry Penalosa to become the oldest bantamweight champion.

“Gerry is a good friend of mine,” said Donaire. “It would be so significant to me. I am still competing. I am still performing at a very high level and it proves that age is not a factor when you are healthy. When you keep yourself motivated and healthy, it all counts. I am really proud of where I’m at and what I can still achieve.”

“The Filipino Flash” will be about a 3:1 underdog going in.

“I have been an underdog a few times,” said Donaire. “It’s a challenge for me and it motivates me a little bit but do I really care about being an underdog? No, because in my career I just make things happen. It’s not to prove anyone wrong but just to prove that I am still here. All that talk just flows past me and it doesn’t get into my head. The motivation for me is defeating this guy.”