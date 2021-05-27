Ex-champ Valera batters Gonzalez Former WBA interim light heavyweight champion Felix “Mangu” Valera (19-4, 16 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Reinaldo Gonzalez (16-3, 9 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Colieso Carlos Teo Cruz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Making his cruiserweight debut, Valera dropped Gonzalez in round three and battered him for the rest of the round. Gonzalez didn’t come out for round four. Donaire, 38, aiming to set bantam age record

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

