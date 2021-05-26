World Boxing Association (WBA) light flyweight champion Carlos Cañizales of Venezuala and Mexico’s Esteban Bermúdez said they’re ready for Friday’s fight at a press conference held on Wednesday at a renowned gym in Mexico City.

The fighters had their first face-to-face and are already feeling what their fight will be like. “I see him eager to win, I see his spirit. I hope he comes prepared and we put on a good show,” said the champion.

Bermudez stated, “I feel happy and excited for the opportunity that the champion is giving me. We come prepared to win”.

The weigh-in for the fight will take place this Thursday at noon in Mexico City.

Estrella TV will air the fight in the U.S.