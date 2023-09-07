WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) will defend his title against Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) at the Benito Juárez Sports Center in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday October 28, live worldwide on DAZN, in association with Pepe Gomez and Cancun Boxing.

O’Shaquie Foster: “It’s that time again! King Shock is back in action. I’m excited for the opportunity to be back in the ring and defend my title. We’re once again going into uncharted territory, so I’m eager to prove once again that I’m the best in the world and that I’m here to stay! Come October 28, I will dominate!”

Rocky Hernandez: “I’ve dreamed about this moment my whole life. O’Shaquie is the best 130lbs champion. I beat him, and I show the world that I’m the best in the division.”

* * *

Also on the card, heavyweight Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut against Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs). The pair were slated to meet in New Orleans in June, but an ankle injury in sparring for the Aussie amateur standout just weeks before the bout robbed forced the bout to be postponed.