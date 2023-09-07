Former IBO super middleweight world champion Carlos Gongora (21-2, 16 KOs) of Ecuador will look to get back on the championship path Tuesday September 12. He will go on the road and take on the local favorite power puncher Jhon Teheran (18-3, 15 KOs) of Colombia in the beach city of Santa Marta in Colombia. Gongora thrilled the viewing boxing fans in his last fight earlier this year versus unbeaten world ranked Christian Mbilli. It was action packed thriller with Mbilli winning the closely contested bout. Gongora’s Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella is confident with a win in Colombia that Gongora will be back on track to fight championship level competition in the super middleweight division.

“Carlos Gongora is a warrior who can compete at the highest level in the Super middleweight division. His fight with Mbilli was a fight of the year candidate. With a win in Colombia, he will again be ready for a significant opportunity against another championship level fighter,” said DiBella