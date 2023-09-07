Mbilli, Nicholson make weight Christian Mbilli 167.1 vs. Demond Nicholson 167.7

(WBC CA/WBA intl super middleweight titles) Steve Claggett 139.7 vs. Carlos Sanchez Valadez 139

(NABF super lightweight title) Alexandre Gaumont 159.1 vs. Ulices Tovar Rivera 157.9

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse 178.7 vs. Timea Nagy 178.2

Harley-David O’reilly 177.2 vs. Israel Nava Lopez 178.4

Mehmet Unal 177.8 vs. Hernan David Perez 175.4

John Orobio 134.1 vs. Luis Godinez Bautista 135.6

Luis Santana 138 vs. Sergio Palafox 145.6

Christopher Guerrero 148.4 vs. Veselin Markov 149.5

Moreno Fendero 164.6 vs. Uziel Bueno 162.8

Devin Tomko 175 vs. Juan Santiago Colchado 171.1 Venue: Casino Lac-Leamy, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

