WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and MMA champion Francis Ngannou met face-to-face today at the kickoff press conference for their ten round PPV clash on Saturday, October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with the three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.
Tyson Fury: “I’m absolutely honored to be fighting Francis. He’s going to be a very, very good fighting man. You can see that he’s massive. He’s in shape. He’s going to be a real challenge. It’s something different for me. I’m used to boxing boxers and boxing the head off of somebody. But fighting an MMA guy who comes in with a different style is going to be different.”
Francis Ngannou: “I have been dreaming of becoming a boxer since I was a kid. And today, I’m not just going to box; I’m going to box the guy at the peak of the mountain…nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen, but what I do know for sure is that I’m going to be out there hunting for that guy’s head to take it off. I can guarantee that.”
Bob Arum: “This is a massive event around the world, but it’s particularly massive in the United States because MMA has become one of the most popular sports there and Francis Ngannou is a legend in that sport. And Tyson has performed so admirably in the United States over the past few years that he is a massive figure in sports. The fact that they’re both coming together is something that is creating tremendous interest in the United States.”
Frank Warren: “This is the biggest event I’ve ever been involved with. It’s a crossover event. You’ve got a guy who is the best in his discipline. He is the heavyweight champion. And you’ve got the man, the lineal champion, Tyson Fury, who has done everything you can ask for in a fighter. He’s an undefeated champion, a brilliant boxer and fighter. He can box or he can stand and trade with you. This is going to be something special.”
What a Joke…
It’s disgusting. The way boxing fans are getting shut on and disrespected like this is unreal.
Any real boxing fan should be ashamed of themselves if they pay for this shit.
Don’t blow a gasket. Boxing’s history is filled with dumb and weird matches often involving heavyweight champs or contenders. Some involved animals other than humans. The sport survived. But can it survive the whiny puritans?
still waiting for one of these MMA guys to accidently throw a leg kick in
With Mike Tyson working with Francis, this makes it interesting.
No it’s doesn’t. Are you dumb? How is it interesting that the best heavytin the world is fighting someone that’s never had a pro boxing match before?
It was how gullible people like you are. And it’s people like you that fights like this get made and will continue to get made and boxing fans will continue to be disrespected and we will never see great boxers fighting other great boxers.
What about when Floyd fought McGregor? Was THAT a real fight? LOL
This fight and Fury are a joke. Usyk? No! AJ? No!
And MMA fighter that’s never boxed before? Yes!!!!
Great decision making Tyson. Enjoy your easy payday and go back to doing coke fuck off out of the public spot light.
These people have no respect for fight fans and it’s disgusting. And Ngannou and all these other MMA fighters that take on fighters they known they have nomchancd of beating just for the payday, I have no respect for you either.
You clearly don’t respect us as fight fans so we don’t respect you. And no bother comment pretending like this is brave or that the average Joe wouldn’t gladly get KO’d by a pro fighter for millions of dollars. Nothing about this is brave it’s a cash out and a joke.
un-f&%king believable! this not a good look for boxing. Just imagin if Noganu actually lands a haymaker and knoks fury TFO, us hardcore boxing fans will never hear the end of this crap. Now casuals don’t count, and they are actually part of the issue just look at the comments. However Fury needs to take him and make him look silly!
noganu will have a heartbeat in this one, but I he does not get fury,s repect in rounds 1’2 and 3. He is done.
Floyd Mayweather introduced the weakest fanbase boxing has ever seen and this and the Jake Paul KSI garbage is a result. Boxing has been hijacked by casuals.
I rather watch the circus atayde brothers
This has to be the absolute WORST year for boxing as a hole. 2023 can go away.
‘as a WHOLE’
I’m not interested and will not watch but to my fellow die hard boxing fans keep in mind even Ali had his exhibition. Ok, I’ve already given this farce of a fight more time than it deserves.
It is very difficult to distinguish where Fury has his waist and where his a… because that bump on top of his belt is the one that seems to be an extension of his buttocks or maybe an extra layer on his waist.
Not interested……