Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The NABF kicked off it’s 53rd annual convention today at the vast Caribe Royale hotel and resort in Orlando, Florida.

After registration for delegates opened at 2:00 p.m. in the convention center, the executive board held a closed meeting in the Caribbean VI room.

President Duane Ford welcomed the board members and thanked WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who is an NABF vice president, for all the support that the WBC has offered the NABF over the years. “I think of Mauricio as my son and we could not have the success that we have had in the NABF without the support of him and the WBC!”

President Ford reviewed the agenda for the next two days including guest speakers, the topics as well as ring officials, training and testing. He also reported that to date, there have been 54 NABF administered title fights, which include: NABF, NABF Jr. and WBC USA titles.

There was discussion of implementing a presence for the NABF on various social media platforms just as the WBC has done. NABF member and judge, Michelle Ponich will spearhead that endeavor. Ideas for the NABF social media accounts include profiling members as well as champions on a monthly basis.

Board member and supervisor Joanna Aguilar also posed the idea of implementing monthly meetings for fight supervisors in an effort to form a more cohesive understanding of the expectations and responsibilities in the supervisory role.

President Ford also discussed the idea of appointing an NABF representative to the WBC amateur committee.

The full schedule of meetings, lectures and training will begin tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

The evening saw the opening cocktail hour, affectionately dubbed, “Personality Improvement,” take place on the Boca patio. An open bar along with burgers, frank’s and loaded potato skins were indulged in by the gathering.

A surprise special attendee was none other than WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo. (Interview to come soon).