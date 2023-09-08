September 7, 2023
Boxing Results

Curiel stops Pennington in ten

Curielwins
Photo: Golden Boy

Unbeaten 2016 Olympian and current NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) scores a tenth round stoppage over Courtney “BKNY” Pennington (17-7-3, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino in Indio, California. Curiel outworked Pennington and got a sudden referee’s stoppage with just seven seconds left in the fight.

In the co-main event, super bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (16-1, 12 KOs) overwhelmed Jerson Ortiz (17-8, 8 KOs) to successfully return after his first loss. Ortiz was down twice in round one and down again in round two. Time was :50.

Late SD promoter remembered
NABF 53rd Annual Convention Kicks Off In Orlando

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Seems like the referee was instructed to get Curiel the stoppage and that’s what he did.
    7 seconds to go with Pennington in no danger and he suddenly jumps in? What a joke.

    Reply
    • >