Unbeaten 2016 Olympian and current NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) scores a tenth round stoppage over Courtney “BKNY” Pennington (17-7-3, 7 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino in Indio, California. Curiel outworked Pennington and got a sudden referee’s stoppage with just seven seconds left in the fight.

In the co-main event, super bantamweight Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (16-1, 12 KOs) overwhelmed Jerson Ortiz (17-8, 8 KOs) to successfully return after his first loss. Ortiz was down twice in round one and down again in round two. Time was :50.