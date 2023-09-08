Punches in the Piazza, an amateur boxing showcase to honor the legacy of National Hall of Fame promoter and famed Filippi’s Pizza Grotto restauranteur, Bobby DePhilippis, is set to take place tonight at Piazza della Famiglia in San Diego’s Little Italy. Sanctioned by USA Boxing and presented by Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, Punches in the Piazza will consist of 12 three-round bouts.

Since his passing, DePhilippis’ daughter, Michelle DePhilippis, created the Bobby D. Foundation in her father’s honor. The Foundation is hosting Punches in the Piazza and a majority of the proceeds from the event will support Washington Elementary School that serves a disproportionately high percentage of students whose families are homeless.