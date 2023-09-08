By Boxing Bob Newman
Embattled WBC middleweight champ Jermall Charlo made a surprise appearance at the 53rd annual NABF convention in Orlando, Florida. Thursday evening. Charlo spoke about his absence from the ring, his plans to return, the changes he’s making in his life and who has been helping him, as well as his estrangement from his twin brother, Jermell.
_
Very candid responses from Jermall. I wasn’t a fan before but I am now after this interview.
Way to keep it real champ, take care of yourself and family first. Everything else is secondary.
Im glad hes feeling better but this new gen of fighter seem to focus too much on their mental health. Its more proof that older fighters wouldve crushed em in the late rounds & rematches.
Maybe you’re right about that; but I think it’s also proof that fighters of today may end up being around longer and being able to enjoy their lives and their families longer.