WBA #15 light heavyweight and former world title challenger “Hot Rod” Radivoje Kalajdzic (28-2, 20 KOs) stopped Mickey Ellison (14-5, 5 KOs) in round eight on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Kalajdzic broke down Ellison before dropping him twice in round eight to end it.

Former world title challenger Jonas “One Punch Zorro” Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Frank Gonzalez (12-4 6 KOs) in a super bantamweight clash. Sultan dropped Gonzalez in rounds two and five, but was deducted two points for a hitting Gonzalez when he was on the canvas. No scores announced.

WBA #15 super featherweight William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) knocked out Misael Lopez (14-4, 5 KOs) in the ninth round. The bout was stopped after Foster battered Lopez to the canvas. Time was :58.

Unbeaten super featherweight Dominic Valle (7-0, 5 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Damian Alcala (7-3, 1 KO). Scores were 60-52, 60-52, 59-53. Alcala down twice.