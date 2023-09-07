WBA #15 light heavyweight and former world title challenger “Hot Rod” Radivoje Kalajdzic (28-2, 20 KOs) stopped Mickey Ellison (14-5, 5 KOs) in round eight on Wednesday night at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Kalajdzic broke down Ellison before dropping him twice in round eight to end it.
Former world title challenger Jonas “One Punch Zorro” Sultan (19-6, 11 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Frank Gonzalez (12-4 6 KOs) in a super bantamweight clash. Sultan dropped Gonzalez in rounds two and five, but was deducted two points for a hitting Gonzalez when he was on the canvas. No scores announced.
WBA #15 super featherweight William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) knocked out Misael Lopez (14-4, 5 KOs) in the ninth round. The bout was stopped after Foster battered Lopez to the canvas. Time was :58.
Unbeaten super featherweight Dominic Valle (7-0, 5 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Damian Alcala (7-3, 1 KO). Scores were 60-52, 60-52, 59-53. Alcala down twice.
I like Hot Rod and think he’s a fine boxer. He was severely outlcassed and outmuscled by Beterbiev in 2019, but his decision loss to Marcus Browne a couple years before that could have gone either way. I read on his Wiki page that he is “regarded as one of the most skilled light heavyweightboxers of all time”. I think that may be a bit of a stretch. Archie Moore, Bob Foster, Micheal Spinks, Muhammed Qawi Braxton, Mathew Saad Muhamed, Roy Jones, Micheal Moorer, Artur Betterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, just to skim the surface of lightheavies that may beg to differ.